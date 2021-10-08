Rajasthan Guv Calls For Improving Research Quality In Universities

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday stressed the need to take steps to improve the standard of research in universities and said that research should be done on subjects which can benefit society.

Addressing a programme, Mishra said that research should not just be theoretical but also serve as motivation to acquire practical knowledge, according to an official release.

The practice of compiling a book out of 10-20 books in the name of research should be stopped, he said.

India has the world's third-largest higher education system after America and China, the governor said.

"The number of colleges and universities in the country has increased, but the ranking of our universities in higher education is not very good," he said.

Work needs to be done to make universities centres of excellence, he added.

Mishra also underlined the need for university teachers to keep up to date with the latest knowledge and developments in their subjects.

During the programme, Mishra virtually inaugurated the administrative building, academic building, library and official residence of the vice-chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar.

