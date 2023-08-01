Rajasthan Has Become Banana Republic: Gajendra Sekhawat Slams Gehlot Govt Over Alwar Rape

A massive protest was witnessed in Rajasthan by BJP workers and leaders against the Congress Government after reports of two teenage sisters being allegedly raped came to the fore. Both the minor girls were being sexually exploited by their father's two co-workers at a brick kiln for over 1 year.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Senior Editor Shawan Sen, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government over his take on women's safety and highlighted the current law and order situation of the State.

Gajendra Singh Sekhawat slams Gehlot govt

Responding to Congress' remark accusing BJP of maligning the images, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat called it an "extremely unfortunate statement". He stated that 17 cases of rape take place every day in the State. "Rajasthan has become No. 1 in rape as well as in gangrape incidents as the crime against women is continuously rising", he said.

"The head of the Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot keeps making evasive remarks on these incidents once he was heard saying that the rape cases have decreased as the government have started to register the FIRs in the case. Sometimes he has claimed that these cases are done by the family members of the majority of families. Not only this, but his senior leaders have made a statement in the Vidhan Sabha that Rajasthan tops the rape list as it is a state of men".

The Union Minister further stated that the daughters and sisters of Rajasthan are feeling unsafe due to the rising rape cases and crime against women. Women are being raped in police stations, hospitals, ambulances, schools, and universities. "Which place is safe in Rajasthan? And this is why each and every woman is frightened," he asked.

The BJP leader added, "These scared daughters are asking questions to the Congress Government that why don't you look within your State first rather than raising Manipur issue. They are questioning Priyanka Gandhi. She can see the pain of the daughter of Uttar Pradesh but why not in her own State? Raped women are being strangled, shot, thrown in the well and burnt with acid in Rajasthan, yet Congress is accusing BJP of spoiling their image".

'Ashok Gehlot must apologise'

Gajendra Singh Shekawat came down heavily on the Gehlot Government stating that they can't get away with it by drawing a comparison with the previous BJP Government.

"This is why the people of Rajasthan have elected Congress. This is the height of shamelessness as being the Chief and Home Minister of the state, he is comparing the situation with the previous regime. For this indecent remark, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot must apologise to every daughter, mother and father of the state who has gone through such incidents".

The BJP leader added that today's protest was not related to any demand, but was a demonstration of Rajasthan's anger which was showcased outside the state secretariat in Jaipur. "It's not only the breakdown but complete failure, Rajasthan has become a failed State. Rajasthan has become the 'Banana Republic' where nobody fears the law. The Ministers in the State have crossed all the limits of corruption. Their Ministers are accusing their own Ministers".

"Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot must tender his resignation as he has failed the State. They (Congress) don't have any right to remain in power", he added.

'Ye Loot ka showroom Hai aur Jhooth Ki Dukaan Hai...'

On being asked about sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha's "Red diary", Gajendra Singh Shekawat stated that seven and a half crore citizens want details of the diary to be exposed as everybody knows that this government is involved in corruption.

He added, "Ye Loot ka showroom Hai aur Jhooth Ki Dukaan Hai''. This is just one diary, there are different colours of diaries which are yet to be revealed. The people of Rajasthan will give Congress an answer in the upcoming state elections".