Rajasthan Hate Speech: Accused Munawar's Brother Says 'was Unaware Of Chisti's Practices'

After the police team nabbed one Mohammed Ahsanullah, accused of giving refuge to Ajmer Dargah cleric Gauhar Chisti, Republic got in touch with his family on Friday. Speaking to the channel, Mohammed Anwar, brother of Mohammed Ahsanullah, said that Gauhar Chisti is their ''Khadim'' and has been helping them in ''Ziyarat'' in the Ajmer Sharif Dargarh for the past 25 years.

Mohammed Anwar, along with Gauhar Chisti, was brought to Jaipur via flight. From Jaipur, the police team took Chishti by road to Ajmer, reaching there during the wee hours of Friday.

"It had been 9-10 days that he had come to Hyderabad. Before coming, he had called my brother saying that I want to come to Hyderbad, and he could not say no as he was our Khadim. We had no clue that he was involved in some malicious practice and therefore coming to Hyderabad," Mohammed Anwar said, appealing for Mohammed Ahsanullah's release.

Charges against Gauhar Chisti

After the gruesome murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal on June 28, Gauhar along with other clerics had raised controversial slogans. Videos and audios of the hate speech, allegedly recorded on June 17, were circulated on social media. An FIR was registered on June 25 by a constable of the Dargah police station in the matter.

The said FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 117 (abetting commission of the offence by the public or by more than 10 persons), 143 and 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).