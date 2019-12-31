Rajasthan Health Min: IMR Reduced To 5.55% In 2019 Which Was At 7.62% During BJP's Tenure

Health Minister of Rajasthan Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said the Infant Mortality (IMR) has been reduced in the state in five years. He said that the IMR that stood at 7.62% during BJP's tenure in 2014 has been reduced to 5.55 years in 2019. "The Infant Mortality Rate in the state was 7.62% in 2014, 7.17% in 2015, 6.66% in 2016, 6% in 2017 and 6.11% in 2018. We have reduced it to 5.55% in 2019. IMR was 7.62% during BJP's tenure and it has been brought down by the current Rajasthan government," Dr Sharma told news agency ANI.

'There is a need for mass awareness regarding infant's care'

He also stressed on the need to create awareness in this regard and said, "There is a need for mass awareness regarding infant's care, especially anaemic child, underweight or premature baby. There is a need for awareness among the people that they should immediately seek clinical support in case their infant is weak or not well. It's extremely saddening even if one infant dies. In case there is any negligence in the reports (Kota infant death case), we won't spare that person."

'BJP themselves did not do anything'

The minister further added that BJP in its tenure should have introduced a centralised oxygen system in every hospital, however, nothing of this sort was done. "They (BJP) themselves did not do anything. The IMR during their term was much higher, whereas we have reduced IMR and Maternal Mortality Ratio. We are bringing in more facilities in the hospitals across the state. The government has focused majorly on the health sector," Dr Sharma stated that the state government's aim is to open medical colleges across 33 districts of Rajasthan and the government is working very systematically in this sector.

READ | SHOCKER: 77 infants dead in Kota, 'nothing new' says Rajasthan CM Gehlot reading stats

READ | CM Gehlot urges Centre to contribute to 'Nirogi Rajasthan' amid 91 infant deaths in Kota

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation appointed by the party's working president visited the J Lon hospital in Kota on Tuesday. JP Nadda had on Monday appointed four women MPs to form a delegation which will investigate the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota in Rajasthan. The delegation consisting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will visit Kota tomorrow and prepare a report after reviewing the situation. BJP MPs Jaskaur Meena, Kanta Kardam, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar have been appointed as members of the delegation by Nadda.

READ | Rajasthan Transport department to observe ''No Vehicle Day'' every first day of each month

READ | Rajasthan BJP chief slams Gehlot over deaths of infants at Kota hospital

(with ANI inputs)