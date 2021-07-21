Rajasthan Health Min Talks About Oxygen Shortage In State, Says 'our Management Was Good'

Dr Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan Health Minister, spoke about the shortage of Oxygen cylinders and said that the CM sent three ministers to Delhi, to demand a specific amount of oxygen during the shortage. Sharma added that they needed 600 metric tons but, received only 400 metric tons. He went on to praise the efficiency of the management and said, “Our management was good so we averted huge mishaps”

Centre puts out statement saying no deaths caused due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave

The Centre recently put out a statement saying that there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage, during the second wave of COVID-19. This was contested by Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi. He brought up the fact that hospitals were going to High Court due to shortages. On the other hand, there have been talks about the Delhi government exaggerating its needs for oxygen supply between mid-April and mid-May. A Supreme Court-appointed audit panel report alleged that the Delhi government had sought 4 times more oxygen than it needed during the second wave. The report also said that due to the excessive demands by Delhi, 12 other states faced severe shortages of oxygen during the COVID-19 second wave. Referring to this, Jain said, “We had formed an audit committee for oxygen to provide compensation to victims, which was stopped by the Centre through LG. The Centre is rubbing salt on wounds. We'll appeal to the LG to allow us to run the committee”

Supreme Court panel says Delhi government exaggerated oxygen needs by 4 times

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also reacted to the Centre’s statement on no deaths being caused due to lack of oxygen. He slammed the Central government and alleged that they have been running a cover-up since the start of the pandemic. He blamed the Centre’s policy and implementation for the oxygen crisis during the second wave. The SC task force has recommended that there should be a strategy to manufacture oxygen locally or in the neighbourhood for big cities to fulfil at least 50% of oxygen demands and that all 18 metro cities should be made oxygen-independent with at least 100 MT storage within the city.

