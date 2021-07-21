Last Updated:

Rajasthan Health Min Talks About Oxygen Shortage In State, Says 'our Management Was Good'

Rajasthan Health Minister, Raghu Sharma, spoke about the shortage of Oxygen in State but, they had good management which prevented mishaps.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Rajasthan

(IMAGE: ANI)


Dr Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan Health Minister, spoke about the shortage of Oxygen cylinders and said that the CM sent three ministers to Delhi, to demand a specific amount of oxygen during the shortage. Sharma added that they needed 600 metric tons but, received only 400 metric tons. He went on to praise the efficiency of the management and said, “Our management was good so we averted huge mishaps”

Centre puts out statement saying no deaths caused due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave 

The Centre recently put out a statement saying that there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage, during the second wave of COVID-19. This was contested by Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of Delhi. He brought up the fact that hospitals were going to High Court due to shortages. On the other hand, there have been talks about the Delhi government exaggerating its needs for oxygen supply between mid-April and mid-May. A Supreme Court-appointed audit panel report alleged that the Delhi government had sought 4 times more oxygen than it needed during the second wave. The report also said that due to the excessive demands by Delhi, 12 other states faced severe shortages of oxygen during the COVID-19 second wave.  Referring to this, Jain said, “We had formed an audit committee for oxygen to provide compensation to victims, which was stopped by the Centre through LG. The Centre is rubbing salt on wounds. We'll appeal to the LG to allow us to run the committee”

READ | Post-COVID care now Rajasthan govt's top priority: Health minister Raghu Sharma

Supreme Court panel says Delhi government exaggerated oxygen needs by 4 times

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also reacted to the Centre’s statement on no deaths being caused due to lack of oxygen. He slammed the Central government and alleged that they have been running a cover-up since the start of the pandemic. He blamed the Centre’s policy and implementation for the oxygen crisis during the second wave. The SC task force has recommended that there should be a strategy to manufacture oxygen locally or in the neighbourhood for big cities to fulfil at least 50% of oxygen demands and that all 18 metro cities should be made oxygen-independent with at least 100 MT storage within the city.

READ | Global rebound from COVID-19 pandemic to push emissions to all-time high: IEA

(IMAGE: ANI)

READ | 'COVID-19 Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases': CDC states 'vaccination only way'
READ | Delhi Health Min hits out at Centre over oxygen death data, appeals to run audit committee
READ | India records first death owing to Bird Flu, 11-year-old succumbs at AIIMS Delhi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND