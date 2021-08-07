Rajasthan Health Secy Says Govt Preparing To Administer 15 Lakh COVID-19 Shots Daily

With India crossing the 50 crore vaccination mark on Friday, the Rajasthan government is also prepping up to speed up its vaccination drive. According to Rajasthan Health Secretary, 3.42 crore people have been vaccinated till Thursday.

Rajasthan's Vaccination Drive

Since the launch of the vaccination drive by the Rajasthan government, 3.42 crore people are vaccinated as stated by Rajasthan Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mahajan said, "We had started door-to-door vaccinations from April. 3.42 crore people have been vaccinated till Thursday. 51% of people above 18 years have been jabbed with 1st dose and 16% of the population has been fully vaccinated."

Rajasthan's Bikaner became the city in June to start a door-to-door vaccination drive. People above the age of 45 were given the vaccination doses at her doorstep.

Further speaking about the preparation of the state government on vaccinating the rest of the population, Mahajan said that the government is capable of administering 15 lakh vaccines on a regular basis and also requested the same quantity from the Centre. Also, the government has bought 40 thousand oxygen concentrators, and over 400 oxygen generation plants are being set up in the state.

Preparations for the upcoming third wave of coronavirus are also underway as stated by the Rajasthan Health Secretary.

Earlier in the month of July, the Rajasthan government reported shortages of vaccines in the state and sought advance delivery of doses. Also, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to PM Modi demanding the vaccine requirement.

COVID-19 India

India has reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 4,12,153 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The death count stands at 4,27,371 with 617 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total COVID-19 infection toll is currently at 3,18,95,385.

The major active cases are surfacing from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, and Punjab with Kerala witnessing a surge in cases.

