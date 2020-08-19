Work On Selecting 'Swasthya Mitras' To Start In Urban Areas Soon: Rajasthan Health Min

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma announced that the selection of 'Swasthya Mitras', which was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, has begun in the urban areas of the state. Over 80,000 people have been selected to provide medical aid and guidance in rural areas.

'Swasthya Mitras' selection commences in Rajasthan

According to Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, more than 80,000 'Swasthya Mitras' in rural areas were selected earlier but the same could not be done in urban areas due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Rajasthan state government has now decided to commence the selection process of 'Swasthy Mitras' so that they can aid the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"More than 80,000 Swasthya Mitras have been selected in rural areas for medical help and to make the general public aware of their health. In the second phase, the selection of Swasthya Mitras was to be started in urban areas, but could not be started due to COVID. Now the ward wise selection of Swasthya Mitras will be started in the urban areas of the entire state," said Rajasthan Health Minister.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan

According to the health minister, the COVID cases in Rajasthan have been increasing due to the 'super spreaders', like the essential commodity sellers, who go unchecked.

"To control such cases, special focus is on checking the super spreaders, said the minister, adding that milk vendors, vegetable vendors, grocers and whoever falls under this category will be checked effectively so that spread of infection could be stopped," said Dr Raghu Sharma.

The Health Minister of Rajasthan also said that the number of beds with oxygen will soon be increased across all hospitals, medical colleges and COVID care centres in the state. He also said that the state government is focused on reducing the coronavirus fatality rate and ensure that there is no shortage of doctors for people with or without coronavirus. In view of that, the Rajasthan government has started recruiting doctors as well.

"For this, the recruitment process of 2000 doctors has been completed. The problems being faced in this regard have been resolved and directions have been given to appoint these doctors soon. Similarly, in the recruitment of 12,500 ANMs and GNMs, around 9,000 have been appointed. In the remaining cases, the process of selecting around 2,500 such candidates and the process of giving them appointment will be adopted who are not related to any judicial process," said Dr Sharma

Rajasthan currently has 62,630 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 14,089 are active and 47,654 have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is at 887 but the recovery rate has been on a rise.

"The fatality rate in the State at present is declining fast. The mortality rate at present in the State is 1.4 per cent," said Dr Raghu Sharma.

(With inputs from ANI)