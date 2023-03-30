Rajasthan Human Rights Body Notice To Principal Health Secy Over Action Being Taken Against Striking Doctors

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) and Registrar (Rajasthan Medical Council) on Wednesday seeking reply on what action is being taken against the striking doctors in the state.

The notice states that the act of the doctors is a violation of their oath and infringement of their moral duty and the "commission cannot stand as a dumb spectator of this abuse of human rights".

The notices have been served under Rajasthan Medical Act 1952 and Rajasthan Medical Rules 1957 and a detailed factual report has been sought on the next date of hearing.

Chairman of the commission Justice GK Vyas himself has appealed to the doctors to immediately call off their strike and resume their work in the interest of mankind and for saving the lives of the patients.

The notice states that it is the duty of the state government to make laws to improve the health services for the better health of its citizens and this 'Right to Health' bill has been passed in the same interest of providing better health services.

"This Bill has been passed through a prescribed process in the Assembly and is a law now. If there is any provision in this Act contrary to the provisions of the Constitution, it can be challenged in the court", the notice read.

"But instead of challenging this Bill, which is now an Act, the private doctors have been on strike for the past 12 days. Today doctors of government hospitals have also gone on strike in their support which has derailed the services in the entire state," the commision noted.