Rajasthan Imposes Night Curfew In 8 Cities; COVID Negative Report Mandatory For Visitors

Amid a hike in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has resorted to the implementation of stricter rules to curb the spread, and stop the predicted second wave of the virus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to his official Twitter account to inform the citizens about the new rules.

As per the information communicated by the Chief Minister, in eight cities - Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada and Kushalgarh, night curfew has been imposed from March 22. As per the night curfew protocols, there will be a restriction on general movement between 11 pm to 5 am.

Negative COVID-19 report mandatory

The State has also made it mandatory for travellers to show a negative COVID-19 test report from March 25. As per the notification, passengers travelling to the State should undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours, and show the report on arrival, only after which they would be allowed in the State.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, this rule was just applicable for people travelling by air from Maharashtra, Gujrat, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Now, travellers from all the states, using no matter what means of commutation will be required to show the report.

In the last 24 hours, Rajsthan recorded 445 new active COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 tally

India recorded 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, swelling up the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130. With 197 fatalities reported, the death toll in the country rose 1,59,755, the highest in the last 97 days. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.38 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.