Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 In 4 Districts After Karauli Violence; Stern Orders Issued

Following the Karauli clash, the Rajasthan government has vigilantly imposed Section 144 in various districts of the state. In order to pre-empt any unforeseen situation during the coming festivals, the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government had imposed Section 144 in Ajmer, Dholpur, Sikar and Hanumangarh.

The district administrations have also issued orders directing public to seek permission before organising any religious event, Rath Yatra or any procession. As per the latest order, loudspeakers and DJs have also been banned from religious processions and pilgrimages.

Permission would be required before conducting religious processions

The state administration had further informed that these stern measures have been announced to ensure peaceful conduct of festivals/jubilee/processions/performances/public programs. The government desires that these programmes should be conducted peacefully and in an atmosphere of communal harmony, with no inconvenience to the general public.

As per the order, to arrange any of the aforementioned programmes, the organiser will have to present an application and submit an affidavit in the prescribed format to obtain permission from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate / Additional District Magistrate, City / Authorised Officer for the same.

The Authorised Officer will dispose of the application after getting the facts of the application verified by the Police Officer of the concerned area. The concerned Officer will keep in mind the provisions of the Rajasthan Noise Control Act, 1963 and Rajasthan Noise Control Rules, 1964 and directions issued by DG Rajasthan Police while disposing of the received application. The concerned district magistrate and superintendent of police/deputy commissioner shall also be informed about the disposal of applications for public programs.

The government had further directed that action would be taken under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions for violating the above guidelines.

Curfew extended in Karauli

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had on April 7 extended the curfew placed in the communally sensitive Karauli area till April 10. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 in the wake of the communal clashes.

The clashes occurred after stones were flung during a 'Shobha Yatra' procession conducted on April 2, celebrating Hindu New Year. During the bike rally, allegedly stones were hurled from a rooftop, resulting in a fight between the two groups. The clashes became violent and led to arson. Over two dozen individuals were injured, and shops and vehicles were set on fire.

Image: PTI, Representative