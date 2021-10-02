Rajasthan increases financial sanction for new works in gram panchayats to Rs 10 lakh

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday approved a proposal to increase the limit for issuing administrative and financial sanction for new works in gram panchayats from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, an official statement said.

Now, besides the financial empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions, various development works in rural areas will be completed at a fast pace, it said.

The need was felt to increase the limit of financial sanction for development works to the gram panchayats due to an increase in the rates of labour. Also, there was a demand from Sarpanch Sangh of Rajasthan to increase the limit of financial sanction, the statement said. PTI AG AQS AQS

