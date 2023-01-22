Rajasthan: Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha Gives Breach Of Privilege Notice Against Rajendra Rathore

Independent MLA from Sirohi Sanyam Lodha on Sunday submitted a notice to move a breach of privilege motion against BJP leader Rajendra Rathore for filing a PIL in high court when a decision on the resignation of 81 MLAs was pending before the Assembly speaker.

Lodha submitted the proposal before Rajasthan Assembly Secretary Mahveer Prasad Sharma and sought permission to raise the issue in the Assembly on January 24.

Rajasthan Assembly session is set to begin from January 23.

In the proposal, Lodha has referred to the provision of Article 190(3)(b) of the Constitution of India in the breach of privilege motion which deals with resignation.

Rule 173(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has also been mentioned in the proposal.

Lodha said in the proposal that the matter of resignation of the members was under consideration and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had not given any decision yet.

Even before that, by presenting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court on December 1, 2022, Rathore has not only defamed the speaker but has also violated the rights of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Lodha alleged.

BJP MLA Rathore had filed the petition in the high court, seeking a direction to the speaker of the legislative assembly to decide on the resignations given by the MLAs of the ruling Congress party.

On September 25, Congress MLAs submitted their resignations to Joshi while opposing a Congress Legislature Party meeting called to determine Gehlot's successor as chief minister as he was a frontrunner for the post of the Congress president at that time.

The MLAs recently withdrew their resignations ahead of the Assembly session.