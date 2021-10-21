Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Ahead of a proposed strike by Rajasthan roadways employees, the state government on Wednesday night invoked the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act on Rajasthan State Road Transport Service Corporation (RSRTC).

RSRTC's services have been declared as most essential for a period of three months starting from Wednesday.

The roadways employees had announced going on a strike on October 27 to press for various demands, including implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, new recruitment and ex-gratia on Diwali, among others.

The home department issued an order to declare RSRTC services as most essential while exercising powers under the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). It also restricted the proposed strike.

The strike call was given for the day when the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) recruitment examination (prelims)-2021 will be held.

The state government has announced free travel for the candidates appearing for the exam. The government has also announced free travel for candidates of Patwari exam to be held on October 23 and 24.

Earlier on Wednesday, the roadways employees held demonstrations at roadways offices across the state.

In Jaipur, Sanyukt Morcha convener M L Yadav said the demands of the roadways employees have not been fulfilled, therefore the decision has been taken for a one-day strike on October 27.

He also said the recent decision of the chief minister for payment of Rs 476 crore gratuity to retired roadways employees before Diwali has not served the purpose. He said pending allowances of Rs 100 crore of retired drivers and conductors have not been included in the announcement. PTI SDA ABM ABM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)