Rajasthan Issues Fresh COVID Guidelines; Asks Schools To Encourage Online Classes

Keeping in purview the rising COVID cases in the state, the Rajasthan government on Friday issued fresh guidelines to mitigate the spread of the lethal virus while directing schools to give online classes to the students not willing to join the school for physical classes.

With the rise in COVID cases in the state, the government has mandated COVID testing for symptomatic people while encouraging all adults to administer both doses of the vaccine.

The new COVID guidelines issued by the State Home Ministry say that students willing to join physical classes at school will have to get the parents' consent in the written form.

Assembly prayers stopped, canteens closed

The Ashok Gehlot led-government has asked schools to put into halt assembly prayer sessions for the time being. It has also instructed to shut down school canteens while urging students and teachers to maintain social distancing norms while physical classes. It has been made mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff to get both doses of the COVID vaccine 14 days prior to coming to the institutes.

'No mask, No entry' says, Rajasthan govt to students

For transportation of the students, the government has ordered buses and autos to operate as per their seating capacity. 'No mask, No entry rules' and rules for sanitation has to be followed, the Ministry said.

The norm of 'do gaj door' will have to be strictly followed, the government asserted. The Rajasthan government has also said that if a school reports a single case of COVID, the institution will be closed for 10 days.

New COVID variant matter of concern

The Central Government on Thursday had asked all states and union territories to intensify screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana, where a new COVID variant of serious public health implications has emerged.

The new variant of the COVID virus is a matter of serious concern for it has a high amount of spike mutations unseen before, resulting in both higher transmissibility and immune system. In South Africa, authorities have confirmed 22 positive cases associated with the new variant on Thursday. Scientists from across the globe are now observing the new variant for signs of it gaining momentum of spike mutations.

