Rajasthan: Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Nokha Nadi Chauru, Offers Prayers

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday visited Nokha Nadi Chauru, the birthplace of local deity Dhanna Bhagat, in Rajasthan's Dudu district.

The vice president offered prayers at the temple, said a statement.

Dhankhar also interacted with the people present there and urged them to take inspiration from Bhagat.

“Bhagat ji's work in the society is unmatched, we should take inspiration from him,” he said.