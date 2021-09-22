Rajasthan Leading State In Country In Solar Energy Production: CM

Rajasthan has become the leading state in the country in solar energy production with an installed capacity of 7,737.95 MW, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

According to a report released by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Rajasthan has the highest installed capacity of solar energy in India.

"I am happy to share that Rajasthan has come first in the country by installing 7,738 MW of solar power capacity," Gehlot tweeted.

This is the result of the Solar Energy Policy 2019 and the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Policy 2019 implemented by the state government, he said.

In a statement, the state government said it added new solar installed capacity of 2,348.47 MW and investments worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore in just eight months in 2021.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)