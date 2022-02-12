Rajasthan leads in solar power capacity

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Rajasthan stands on top in the country in developing solar power with more than 10 GW of green energy capacity, a release said on Saturday.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy, Rajasthan has left behind Karnataka and Gujarat by developing more than 10 GW of solar power capacity as of 31st January 2022.

Now the share of Rajasthan alone in the total developed solar power capacity in the country has exceeded 20 per cent, an official statement said.

Rajasthan Solar Energy Policy and Rajasthan Wind and Hybrid Policy were released in December 2019.

Due to the policies, the scenario of solar power sector has changed in the state and within three years, and 6,552 MW additional solar power capacity has been developed.

Out of the total installed capacity of 49 GW in the country, Rajasthan alone has developed 10.5 GW of solar power.

Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati congratulated the officers, employees and investors for the achievement. He informed that Rajasthan will have a major stake in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of developing 500 GW of solar energy capacity in the country by 2030.

