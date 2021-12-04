Rajasthan logs 26 new Covid cases

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 26 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 9,54,874 on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the new cases, 10 were reported from Bikaner, nine from Jaipur, two each in Barmer and Dungarpur, and one each in Jhunjhunu, Pali and Udaipur.

At present, there are 213 active cases in the state, while a total of 9,45,706 patients have recuperated from the infection so far.

The death toll due to the virus stood at 8,955. PTI SDA SNE SNE

