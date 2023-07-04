Rajasthan Man Caught On Camera Groping Foreign Tourist In Jaipur; DCW Chief Seeks Action

In another incident of harassing a tourist, a man in Rajasthan’s Pink city Jaipur, was caught on tape touching a female foreign tourist inappropriately. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Sharing the video on her official Twitter account, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal sought action against the man. She further tagged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Rajasthan police and demanded their immediate attention in the matter.

As per the viral video, the harasser could be seen touching the female tourist again and again, while she was visibly uncomfortable. The woman was also accompanied by a male partner, who seemingly found the local man’s behaviour a bit weird. The man was also heard talking about Indian culture and society as he tries touch the woman’s upper arm and grope her breasts.

Taking to her Twitter, the DCW chief wrote, “Just came across this video where this man can be seen inappropriately touching a foreign tourist. It is very shameful. Tagging Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan police for action. These incidents are bringing bad name to the nation!”

Just came across this video where this man can be seen inappropriately touching a foreign tourist. It is very shameful. Tagging @ashokgehlot51 and @PoliceRajasthan for action. These incidents are bringing bad name to the nation! pic.twitter.com/1eo9u6Baky — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 3, 2023

Notably, this isn’t the first time that foreign tourists are assaulted and harassed on the streets of India. The incident occurred months after a Korean blogger was followed and harassed by a man in Rajasthan's Jodhpur while she was recording a video. In the video shared by the creator, a man was seen following and flashing at her. However, the man was later arrested.

Foreign tourists facing harassment in India

A Dutch content creator and a YouTuber, Pedro Mota, was allegedly harassed in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru. Sharing the video of the incident after two months, Pedro Mota took to his YouTube handle and wrote, "Attacked at the Thieves Market in India."

Detailing his experience, he wrote, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape.”

Similarly, in December 2022, two men harassed a South Korean woman in Mumbai while she was live-streaming. In the video that went viral, one of the accused was seen dragging the YouTuber by her hand as she shouted, "NO, NO".