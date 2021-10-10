Rajasthan: Man killed in road accident

Jaisalmer, Oct 10 (PTI) A man was killed in a road accident on the Pokaran-Ramdeora road in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred on Saturday night when a bike rammed into a tree, leading to on the spot death of the biker, Ramdeora police station SHO Bishan Singh said. He said the dead was identified as Om Prakash of Railway Colony in Ramdeora.

Further investigation into the case is on, he added. PTI COR AG RDK RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)