Rajasthan Man Names Second Child 'Congress' After His Love For The Party

Recently, a Congress worker who works in the Rajasthan Government named his baby 'Congress' after his blind love for the political party. Vinod Jain, who works as a media officer at the office of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Udaipur decided to take this step despite the reluctance posed by his family members.

On Tuesday baby Congress' birth certificate arrived and the baby boy's name officially reads as Congress Jain. The father stated that his entire family is associated with the Congress party and he wants his future generations to follow in their footsteps as well due to which he took this decision.

"Some members of my family were reluctant to call the baby Congress, but I was determined and so waited until they came around. My son was born in July and it took me so many months to procure his birth certificate. Today his birth certificate issued by the state government his name is recorded as Congress Jain," said Vinod Jain

The father also said that he was "inspired" by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and believes that one day when his son comes off age he will also take up politics as a career." Born in July 2019, Congress is the second child for Vinod Jain who was born 18 years after his first child, a daughter. "I kept this name with a hope that my child will also play an active role in the Congress party" he further added.

Baby Nagrikta

A refugee family Pakistan anticipating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, would be passed in both the houses in Parliament named their daughter ‘Nagrikta’ last month. ‘Nagrikta’ in Hindi means Citizenship. Expressing their happiness over the likelihood of them not being refugees anymore, the family said that they will be very happy if the bill is passed, and that is why we named Nagarikata. After the bill was cleared the family spoke about how happy they were to be eligible for citizenship, and that their baby girl had brought them that luck.

(with inputs from ANI)