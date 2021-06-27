Rajasthan Mandates At Least One Shot Of COVID Vaccine To Enter Public Places From June 28

In an attempt to bolster Rajasthan's fight against COVID-19, the state government on Sunday said that people should have at least one dose of vaccination, if they want to enter any public place in the state from June 28. This latest development comes after Rajasthan reported a steady decline in the daily number of active COVID-19 cases.

Earlier during the day, CM Ashok Gehlot reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an increase in the vaccine allotment. Pointing out that the state has done an 'exemplary' job in vaccinating the population against the virus, Gehlot said that by the end of July, more than 70 lakh people would be due for their second dose, and the present allotment by the central government, which only accounts for 3-4 lakh doses per day on an average, would not be able to suffice to the need. Adding that the state has developed the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh people per day, the Chief Minister requested an increase in the vaccination allotment.

Rajasthan COVID Rules Revised: Offices, gym, restaurants to reopen

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government had issued fresh COVID guidelines under which, new relaxations were issued. The new Rajasthan COVID rules will be applicable from June 28. Ashok Gehlot had said that these relaxations have been granted under the 3-tier public-discipline guideline 3.0.

Here's what's allowed:

All religious places have been allowed to remain open from 5 am to 4 pm only after the people associated with the religious places get at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed in clubs while indoor sporting activities will be allowed for vaccinated people.

Gyms and restaurants, where at least 60 per cent of the staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine, will be allowed to open for an additional three hours from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Offices whose at least 60 per cent of employees have received the first dose of vaccine are allowed to open with a 100 per cent workforce.

Government offices can open till 6 pm, while business establishments whose employees have been vaccinated can remain open for an additional three hours till 7 pm.

Weddings will be permitted at marriage gardens, marriage halls, hotels from July 1 till 4 pm with a maximum number of 40 guests. However, DJs, marriage processions and marriage feasts are not allowed.

Public parks will remain open for all from 5 am to 8 am.

Private vehicles will be allowed from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Citizens entering public places must be vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccination from Monday.

Mini-buses in the city will be allowed if the driver and operator have at least received the vaccine's first dose.

Markets and commercial establishments where at least 60 per cent of the workforce has received the first dose of the vaccine, will be allowed to open for an additional three hours till 7 pm.

What's still restricted:

Entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions, processions, festivals, fairs, and weekly haat markets will continue to remain prohibited in the state.

Weekend curfew from 8 pm Saturday to 5 am on Monday and curfew on weekdays from 8 pm to 5 am will continue in the entire state.

COVID cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan so far has recorded over 9,51,967 positive cases, out of which, 9,41,218 have successfully recovered and 8,910 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 141 new cases, 170 fresh recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of COVID cases in Rajasthan is 1,839. As far as the vaccination tally of the state is concerned, the total number of doses administered is 2,42,30,786, out of which 2,03,94,962 is the first dose and 38,35,824 is the second dose.

