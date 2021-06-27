Rajasthan Mandates At Least One Shot Of COVID Vaccine To Enter Public Places From June 28

Quick links:
PTI
In an attempt to bolster Rajasthan's fight against COVID-19, the state government on Sunday said that people should have at least one dose of vaccination, if they want to enter any public place in the state from June 28. This latest development comes after Rajasthan reported a steady decline in the daily number of active COVID-19 cases.
Earlier during the day, CM Ashok Gehlot reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an increase in the vaccine allotment. Pointing out that the state has done an 'exemplary' job in vaccinating the population against the virus, Gehlot said that by the end of July, more than 70 lakh people would be due for their second dose, and the present allotment by the central government, which only accounts for 3-4 lakh doses per day on an average, would not be able to suffice to the need. Adding that the state has developed the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh people per day, the Chief Minister requested an increase in the vaccination allotment.
Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government had issued fresh COVID guidelines under which, new relaxations were issued. The new Rajasthan COVID rules will be applicable from June 28. Ashok Gehlot had said that these relaxations have been granted under the 3-tier public-discipline guideline 3.0.
शुक्रवार को हुई राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में दिए गए सुझावों के मद्देनजर प्रदेश में छूट का दायरा बढ़ाते हुए त्रिस्तरीय जन-अनुशासन दिशा-निर्देश 3.0 के तहत विभिन्न गतिविधियों में छूट दी है। इस संबंध में गृह विभाग ने गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है, जो 28 जून, प्रातः 5 बजे से लागू होगी।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 26, 2021
1/3
Rajasthan so far has recorded over 9,51,967 positive cases, out of which, 9,41,218 have successfully recovered and 8,910 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 141 new cases, 170 fresh recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of COVID cases in Rajasthan is 1,839. As far as the vaccination tally of the state is concerned, the total number of doses administered is 2,42,30,786, out of which 2,03,94,962 is the first dose and 38,35,824 is the second dose.
(Image: PTI)