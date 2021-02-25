Rajasthan Mandates Negative COVID Report For Arrivals From Maharashtra, Kerala

Amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Maharashtra and Kerala, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government after a meeting held on February 25, Thursday decided to make it mandatory for travellers flying from Maharashtra and Kerala to show COVID-19 negative report before entering the state. In the meeting, an awareness campaign in Rajasthan from March 1, was also decided.

Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot said, "In the meeting held to discuss the progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive of the state, it was decided to make a negative COVID-19 report mandatory for people flying down to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala, considering the hike in cases in the two states. An awareness drive from March 1 is also decided upon"

निवास पर कोविड संक्रमण एवं वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर हुई समीक्षा बैठक में तय किया है कि महाराष्ट्र व केरल से राजस्थान आने वाले लोगों के लिए कोरोना आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट की नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट साथ में लाना अनिवार्य होगा, साथ ही मार्च के फर्स्ट वीक से पुनः अवेयरनेस कैम्पेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। pic.twitter.com/yFRLvAwYnH — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 25, 2021

West Bengal makes negative COVID-19 report mandatory

On Wednesday, even the West Bengal government made it mandatory for travellers flying from four states,- Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering state capital Kolkata. As per the notification issued by the health department of the state, passengers travelling by air from these states should undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from the time of departure of the air carrier.

Spike in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala

Maharashtra recorded 5,955 active COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total active COVID-19 cases to 60,559 in the state. With 2772 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,08,623. Kerala, on the other hand, registered 1,796 cases, taking the tally of the active COVID-19 state to 53, 153. The number of patients cured and discharged in the last 24 hours in the state is 5,885, taking the cumulative number to 9,87,720. The total active cases in the country stand at 1,51,708.

In the weekly release by the Department of Health and Family Welfare for the week, it was found that Maharashtra and Kerala alone contributed more than 75% of the total active COVID-19 cases.

2nd phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive announced

The central government on Wednesday announced the 2nd phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. from March 1. Elaborating further, the government said that everyone over 60 years of age and those over 45 years of age with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine free at government hospitals and for a minimal charge at private hospitals. It added that no vulnerable person will be left out and no stone will be left unturned to help everyone heal from the disease.

