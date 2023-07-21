Rajasthan Minister Who Criticised Ashok Gehlot Govt On Crimes Against Women Sacked

Rajendra Guda, the Rajasthan minister who criticised the Ashok Gehlot over its performance on protecting women from crimes, has been sacked. The minister, speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly, said before raising questions on Manipur, authorities in Rajasthan should look to themselves. "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said in the Assembly.

This comes after the Rajasthan government faced criticism for the murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. This was followed by a leaked video from Manipur where a mob stripped three women naked, sexually assaulted them and paraded them across a village.

'Everyday atrocities against women'

Speaking to Republic, Gudha recalled how he supported the Congress party but now he has been sacked after he is no use to them. "We supported them all the way but they are running the administration this way. What could I say now."

"In my ten years of Vidhan Sabha tenure, I have never seen ruling party members protest against the government regarding women's safety. The way some Netas were protesting regarding women's safety. Every day our (women) MLAs said that they are not safe. Every day there are atrocities being committed against our women still you're focused on Manipur. What does this mean?"

When asked if what he did was right, he replied, "I am 100% right." Gudha also said that he will soon answer all the questions about his future.

Rajasthan crime as heinous as Manipur

The deceased teenager, hailing from Mohanpura in Karauli's Todabhim area, was allegedly kidnapped and raped before being thrown in a well on July 13. Her body also had acid burns, although, the postmortem report revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Gehlot government came under heavy fire from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati slamming the government for failing to provide security to people from backward classes.

"Although the safety and respect of the poor, downtrodden, Dalits, tribals and the most backward classes cannot be expected from governments of the Congress or other parties like the BJP, yet we demand that government ensure strict action against the culprits," Mayawati tweeted.

BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attacked the Congress government and called Rajasthan a "completely failed state."

'What's left now, Gehlot Ji?'

Reacting to the minister's sacking, Shehzad Poonawalla, spokesperson from the Bharatiya Janata Party, said, "What is now left Gehlot ji? Now even your own minister Rajendra Gudha stands up in the Rajasthan Assembly and says that the situation of women is most pitiable. Why are we commenting on Manipur. We must look at our own house first.

"Just few days ago, Divya Maderna, Congress party MLA said that 'I am not safe in Rajasthan.' Imagine the plight of other women. This is not BJP, this is not anybody else. These are your own people."

Amardeep Singh contributed to this report from Rajasthan.