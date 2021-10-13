Rajasthan Minister's Sexist Comment Sparks Row, Says "need 'Saridon' With Female Staff"

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra passed a controversial remark against women on Tuesday after he claimed that schools with more female staff, reported a larger number of conflicts. Addressing a state government function on the occasion of International Girl Child Day in Jaipur, GS Dotasara stated that women were given priority by the Congress government in the Rajasthan Education system. However, schools with more women teachers reported more cases of infighting, owing to which other staff members had to take 'Saridon' tablets for headaches, he claimed. Offering his suggestions as the Education Minister of Rajasthan, Dotasara said that if women were able to overcome these petty fights, then they could go ahead of men.

"Our government has introduced a policy for women. They're given priority in selection, promotions, in all other departments. Several people have told us that this is not fair, do we not teach well, but I will say one thing as the Education Minister. The schools which have a lot of female staff, have many conflicts also. Where there's female staff, either Principal or teachers take 'Saridon' tablets. Sometimes there are conflicts in CCL, sometimes in other things. This is there, but if they are able to overcome these small things, they'll be ahead of men," he said.

Notably, GS Dotasra had recently made headlines after he allegedly favoured two of his relatives during the selection process of the state administrative services (RAS). The incident had come to light in July 2021, after reports surfaced claiming that the minister was behind the selection of his daughter-in-law and her brother and sister in the RAS exam. The Education Minister had denied the allegations saying that the selection exams for the Rajasthan Administrative Services are conducted in a 'transparent manner' where only capable children succeed.