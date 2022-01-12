Rajasthan: Minor Girl Raped And Dumped Near A Flyover In Alwar, Admitted In ICU

An unidentified minor girl has been found in a distressed state after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday night. The girl who is said to be speech and hearing impaired has now been admitted in a critical condition in ICU and is undergoing treatment.

SP Alwar Tejaswini Gautam while speaking to Republic said that after receiving the information from a passerby, a police team has reached the spot. Also, an ambulance was rushed followed by the dog squad.

"The girl is presently not in a proper mental stable and has been admitted to ICU while efforts are underway to ascertain her identity. Along with that, police teams have also been deployed for searching the accused, and CCTV footage is being scrutinized for any clue", she added.

Speaking on the girl's condition, the Alwar SP informed that she is in critical condition and was bleeding profusely on arrival. Doctors are treating her at an ICU of a local government hospital in Alwar while it appears that she has been raped and left near the flyover. "The girl is currently in trauma and not in a position to say anything about the incident", she noted.

Meanwhile, the incident was reported around 8 PM on Tuesday near the Tijara Fatak flyover in Alwar when the girl was found lying in an isolated area after which the locals informed the Rajasthan police control room.

Incidents of sexual assault in Rajasthan

Incidents of sexual assault towards minors are nothing short of disturbing and continue to surface from parts of the country. Earlier in December, a 15-year-old minor was raped in Rajasthan's Dholpur city followed by another rape of a 17-year-old girl who later committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Rajasthan's Barmer. A suicide note was also recovered from the victim who took the extreme step after being threatened and defamed by the accused who raped her.

Image: PTI