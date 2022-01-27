Rajasthan: Minor Kidnapped, Gang-raped By Schoolmates In Dungarpur; No Arrests Made So Far

In Rajasthan's Dungarpur, on Monday a minor was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two boys from her own school, police confirmed. Further, they said that while the perpetrators have not been arrested yet, the survivor is currently under treatment in the district hospital. A case was registered against the heinous crime on January 25.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy SP Rakesh Kumar Sharma said, "The incident of gang rape was registered on Tuesday in the Bichhiwara police station area. The incident is said to have happened on Monday when a minor of standard 9th was kidnapped by two boys of her own school. They took her to the forest and one of the boys raped her."

Further, Sharma mentioned that the names and locations of the accused have been identified and they will be arrested once after the preliminary probe has been carried out.

"The survivor is admitted to the hospital and is under treatment. We have recorded the statement of the survivor and her family members. Her medical test has been conducted. As soon as she is discharged from the hospital, the place of the incident will be investigated," Sharma said.

"The search for the accused boys is underway. Accused names and locations identified but they'll be arrested only after further probe. Their location is known but they have not been detained so far," he added.

The Police detailed the grave incident and have stated that the girl was allegedly taken to a nearby forest in the area and raped by her schoolmates. The incident adds to the string of such crimes inflicted upon minors or females by either known relatives or acquaintances.

Recently, a 19-year-old was gang-raped in the financial capital, Mumbai, while she was on her way back from work during the wee hours on Sunday. A preliminary investigation had revealed that one of the four accused had been an acquaintance of the rape survivor. In a similar case, she was allegedly asked by the person in concern to accompany him, on the pretext of having a talk, to an empty space in the nearby slum of the Govandi area's Matti road where he raped her.

The 4 arrests were made the following day and the Police disclosed that two of nabbed were minors.