Rajasthan: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead With Throat Slit In Amer; Probe Underway

In a horrific incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly killed after her throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon in the Amer area of Rajasthan’s Jaipur district on Saturday.

Police said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later her naked body was found at an abandoned place near Dadabadi.

Jaipur, Rajasthan | A 7-8 years old girl was allegedly killed by slitting her throat in the Amer area, police said.



The girl went missing on Saturday afternoon & later her nude body was found at an abandoned place near her residence: Suman Choudhary, Addl DCP Jaipur North(04.06) pic.twitter.com/19DSapu12H — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 5, 2022

“A 7-8 years old girl was killed by slitting her throat in the Amer area. The girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at an abandoned place near her residence,” Suman Choudhary, Addl DCP Jaipur North told reporters.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated by the Amer district officials.

Later on Saturday, Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Poonia with other BJP workers sat on a dharna in front of Amer police station. He later told the Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal to conduct an inquiry and arrest the accused.

By issuing a warning to Amer police station, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said that BJP would do protest if the administration fails to apprehend the accused.

Rajasthan Dausa Rape Case

Earlier, a woman was gang-raped and her body was found in Rajasthan's Dausa district on April 26 morning. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered.

The woman boarded the bus from Jaipur to Dausa as she was visiting her parents' house. The accused offered the victim lift and later gang-raped along with another person. The accused killed the victim and dumped her body in the well. After receiving the information, the Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of local people. In the case of the disappearance of a woman, a case was registered in Ramgarh's Pachwara police station of Dausa on April 24.

Lalitpur Case

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered against six people, including a station house officer (SHO) for the crime. The matter has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth, taken to Bhopal on April 22, and allegedly raped. The teenager managed to escape and reached her home. However, when she went to the police to file a complaint, the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager again before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

The Lalitpur Superintendent of police has filed a case of gang rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj. Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak assured that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused. Four arrests have been made so far. The investigation has been handed over to DIG Jhansi Jogendra Kumar.