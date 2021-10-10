As politics continues over a Dalit man's lynching in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, the victim's family have lamented at the indifference of the Rajasthan govt towards their plight. Speaking to Republic TV, the victim Jagdish's mother wailed that no one from the administration or from the Gandhi family had come to meet them. Moreover, Jagdish's uncle also pointed out that India's lone Dalit CM Charanjit Channi did not visit them like he did in Lakhimpur. Jagdish - a Dalit man - was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district over his love affair on Saturday. Three men - Mukesh, Om Prakash and Hansraj and one minor has been arrested.

Dalit victims' family laments at Gehlot govt's indifference

Speaking to Republic TV at Pilibhanga, Jagdish's mother said, "Nobody from the govt came to meet us. No one from Indira Gandhi's family came to meet us". Meanwhile, his uncle said, "We did not get any compensation from the government. Punjab CM goes to Uttar Pradesh to give Rs 50 lakhs to the Dalit who died there. Our home is 300 km away, why does Channi sahib not come here?"

Moreover, Local BJP leader Sunil Godara said, "I have been on dharna with the family since I came to know of this incident. The sad part is that they killed him, made 6-7 videos, dumped the body outside the victims' houses and then threatened to kill the other brother. The family had to struggle for three days in the govt hospital to get the body home. The family has demanded 50 lakhs compensation and at least a visit from the Collector or SP".

Amid the family's complaints, Hanumangarh Collector Nathmal Didel spoke to Republic TV and said, "It is a condemnable incident. Yesterday the postmortem was done. Based on the report, a case under SC/ST atrocities act was registered. An ex gratia of 8.25 lakhs has been approved".

Meanwhile, SP Preeti Jain said, "Until now 4 people have been arrested. They have been presented before the court. One juvenile has also been taken into custody. All of them would be interrogated and more people involved would be arrested".

Dalit man lynched in Rajasthan

On Saturday, a Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district over his love affair, police said. The incident took place on October 7 in Prempura area of Hanumangarh where the accused thrashed Jagdish with sticks until he died. The culprits also shot a video of the entire incident in which they are seen giving water to the victim to drink and then thrashing him repeatedly with sticks. The accused later dumped Jagdish’s body outside his residence, police said. Meanwhile, the victim’s family members refused to take the body demanding early arrest of the accused and adequate compensation, which was resolved after SDM Ranjeet Kumar met with them.