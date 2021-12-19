Rajasthan: Mortar Blast At Kishangarh Firing Range Kills BSF Constable; 5 Injured

One BSF jawan lost his life while five others were injured in a mortar explosion in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday. The blast occurred during routine training of the BSF personnel at the Kishangarh Firing Range. Six injured officials were taken to Ramgarh hospital for medical aid. However, one constable succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Border Security Force has ordered a court of inquiry into the accident in coordination with the local police. Similar incidents of mortar blasts have occurred at the Kishangarh Firing Range in the past during practice sessions.

A mortar is usually a muzzle-loaded weapon, consisting of a smooth-bore metal tube fixed to a base plate with a lightweight bipod mount and a sight. Explosive shells (technically called bombs) are launched in high-arcing ballistic trajectories. Mortars are typically used as indirect fire weapons for close fire support with a variety of ammunition.

BSF Jawan killed as vehicle overturns in Jaisalmer

In another unfortunate incident, a BSF vehicle overturned in Jaisalmer, killing one personnel on the spot. Two other officials suffered injuries in the accident. The incident occurred in the Ramgarh area on Thursday night, said SHO, Ramgarh, Chunnilal. The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Virendra Singh, he said, adding the injured are being treated at the Jaisalmer district hospital.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to his kin after postmortem.