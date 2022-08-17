Rajasthan: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Dalit Boy's Death, Sends Notice To State Govt & Police

Taking suo moto cognizance of the death of a 9-year-old Dalit boy, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notice to the Rajasthan government, the Director General of the Police of the state on Tuesday. The incident with regards to which the notice has been sent occurred on July 20 in Sarasvati Vidyalaya in Surana area of district Jalore, Rajasthan.

The boy, a student of standard 3, was allegedly beaten up by the headmaster of the school for drinking water from a pot supposedly meant for the upper caste. He sustained grievous injuries and died in a hospital in Ahmedabad during the course of the medical treatment. The Police has registered an FIR in the case. The headmaster of the school, Chail Singh, has been arrested, and has been charged with murder.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said he has instructed officials to ensure swift probe into the case. "Justice will be ensured to the victim's family at the earliest," he had said, announcing an assistance of Rs 5 lakh," Gehlot said.

Affiliation of school to be terminated

Rajasthan education minister B D Kalla said that the government was in the process of terminating the affiliation of the private school. The minister told reporters in Bikaner, “The affiliation of the school is being terminated. At the same time, an advisory will be issued so that no such incident occurs in the future.”

The Congress government is facing the heat of not just the Opposition, but members of their own party as well over the incident. Congress MLA Panachand Meghawal tendered his resignation. Also, 12 Congress councillors in Rajasthan’s Baran Municipal Council sent their resignation letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.