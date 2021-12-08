Rajasthan: Officials Told To Ensure Free, Fair Panchayat Polls

The Rajasthan chief election commissioner on Wednesday directed officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful panchayat polls in four districts of the state.

The polling for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Baran, Kota, Sri Ganganagar and Karauli districts will be held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 18. The counting will take place on December 21.

According to a statement, Chief Election Commissioner P S Mehra gave necessary directions to officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

The commissioner in the official statement said the commission is determined to conduct free and fair elections.

