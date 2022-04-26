Rajasthan: One more arrest in Dausa gang rape case

Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 35-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.

This is the second arrest in the case.

The woman was going to her maternal home from Jaipur and took a lift, following which the accused allegedly raped her and then dumped her body in a well on Saturday, police said.

Kaluram, the main accused in the kidnapping, gang-rape and murder case, was arrested on Monday while Sanju was apprehended on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said.

He said that a case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (d) (gang rape), 302 (murder) and 366 (kidnapping).

BJP state president Satish Poonia has constituted a five-member committee under the leadership of the deputy leader of opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore, to submit a report on the matter in three days.

Rathore, who reached Dausa with his team, while talking to reporters, demanded that the state government give compensation to the victim's family immediately and take steps to prevent such incidents. PTI AG AG ANB ANB

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)