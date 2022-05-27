Last Updated:

Rajasthan Opens New Museum For Visitors; Rare Gems And Historic Artefacts On Display

The museum which is also known as Khazana Mahal museum has been set up in an old heritage haveli near the famous Parshuram Dwar has a huge collection on display

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Rajasthan

Image: ANI


India's Pink City, Jaipur welcomed a new tourist attraction as a museum has been set up that brings together a huge ensemble of historical items including precious gems, jewellery, craft, heritage, and many more artefacts.

The Khazana Mahal museum has been set up in an old heritage haveli near the famous Parshuram Dwar and has more than 2000 pieces of rare and real gemstones, jewellery of different types, historical artefacts, ancient statues, mesmerizing paintings, and many other items on display for the tourist arriving in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Not just that, the entire tour of the Mahal starts with an audiovisual providing an insight into the journey of how a stone is converted into a beautiful jewel. Notably, among the other items on display includes the world's largest finger ring made of gold with multiple stones engraved on it weighing around 111kg, a piece of a shooting star, Ram Setu rocks, and replicas of multiple diamonds including the famous Kohinoor diamond. 

READ | Boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur's new museum has items worth crores on display

In addition to the items on display, multiple shows were also organised for the visitors and the children including puppet shows keeping in focus the ethnicity and tradition of Rajasthan. 

Speaking on the same, the founder of Khazana Mahal museum, Anoop Srivastava, while speaking to ANI, informed that it has a huge collection of works by New York-based jeweller Rajnikanth Shah. Apart from that, there is a lot to view in the museum starting from stones to jewellery chronicled together followed by original 95% jewellery while only the diamond sections are replicas, he added. 

READ | In Rajasthan's Dholpur, stone pelting reported over man allegedly beaten up by police

"The museum has a huge collection of stones, rocks including Ram Setu rocks, shark teeth-converted-stones... No museum like this in the world...", he further said. 

Keeping in view the valuable items inside the museum which are worth crores, the security of the museum has been also taken care of with several security guards and over 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around it. 

Image: ANI

READ | Arunachal Pradesh to build museum for unsung heroes of freedom movement
READ | Jaipur hit with acute water crisis amid heatwave; 400 families depend on two tankers a day
READ | NHRC takes suo motu cognisance over murder of 20-year old inmate of Jaipur's Juvenile Home
Tags: Rajasthan, Khazana Mahal, Jaipur
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND