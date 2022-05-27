Rajasthan Opens New Museum For Visitors; Rare Gems And Historic Artefacts On Display

India's Pink City, Jaipur welcomed a new tourist attraction as a museum has been set up that brings together a huge ensemble of historical items including precious gems, jewellery, craft, heritage, and many more artefacts.

The Khazana Mahal museum has been set up in an old heritage haveli near the famous Parshuram Dwar and has more than 2000 pieces of rare and real gemstones, jewellery of different types, historical artefacts, ancient statues, mesmerizing paintings, and many other items on display for the tourist arriving in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Not just that, the entire tour of the Mahal starts with an audiovisual providing an insight into the journey of how a stone is converted into a beautiful jewel. Notably, among the other items on display includes the world's largest finger ring made of gold with multiple stones engraved on it weighing around 111kg, a piece of a shooting star, Ram Setu rocks, and replicas of multiple diamonds including the famous Kohinoor diamond.

Jaipur's new museum has items worth crores on display

In addition to the items on display, multiple shows were also organised for the visitors and the children including puppet shows keeping in focus the ethnicity and tradition of Rajasthan.

Jaipur | We've named the museum Khazana Mahal. It has a collection of New York-based jeweller Rajinikanth Shah...From stones to jewellery, the museum has chronicled everything. 95% jewels original, only diamond section has replicas: Khazana Mahal founder Anoop Srivastava (26.05) pic.twitter.com/bi9Gv0lZlU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 27, 2022

Speaking on the same, the founder of Khazana Mahal museum, Anoop Srivastava, while speaking to ANI, informed that it has a huge collection of works by New York-based jeweller Rajnikanth Shah. Apart from that, there is a lot to view in the museum starting from stones to jewellery chronicled together followed by original 95% jewellery while only the diamond sections are replicas, he added.

"The museum has a huge collection of stones, rocks including Ram Setu rocks, shark teeth-converted-stones... No museum like this in the world...", he further said.

Keeping in view the valuable items inside the museum which are worth crores, the security of the museum has been also taken care of with several security guards and over 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around it.

