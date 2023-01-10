Rajasthan Paper Leak: JDA Asks Prime Accused To Respond In 72 Hours Or House To Be Razed

In a big Republic impact, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has now sent a notice to prime suspect Bhupendra Saran in connection with the paper leak of the 2nd-grade teacher recruitment examination case in Rajasthan. On January 9, the bulldozers demolished the premises of 'Adhigam Coaching Institute' in Jaipur which was involved in the paper leak case.

Republic TV raised questions on the authorities' proceedings as it was stated that the building, where the coaching of the accused was going on, was demolished in the name of rent encroachment as it was built illegally.

Following this, JDA on Tuesday sent a notice to prime accused Sharan and gave him a deadline of 72 hours of time or else his resident will be razed down by a bulldozer.

According to R Saini, Chief Enforcement Officer of Jaipur Development Authority, "Notices were given under sections 32 and 72 to four coaching operators including accused Anil Agarwal, Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Dhaka and Dharmendra Chaudhary. However, no response was received. Action is being taken as govt has a zero-tolerance policy against those who leak papers."

Rajasthan paper leak case

The two suspects, Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka allegedly supplied question papers to Suresh Kumar Vishnoi, the main accused in the paper leak case who has been arrested. During interrogation, police learned that Vishnoi was working in cahoots with Saran and Dhaka. Notably, the General Knowledge test for the recruitment of Class 2 teachers in government schools, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), was cancelled on Saturday, December 24, after the test paper, was allegedly leaked in Udaipur just hours before the commencement of the exam.

The police arrested 55 people, including seven women candidates, in connection with the incident. Now, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced that the senior teacher competitive examination will be held on January 29, 2023.