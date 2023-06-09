Rajasthan Paper Leaks Case: ED Seizes Documents Of Immovable Assets, Bank Accounts After Raids

Immovable property documents, "fake" question papers and bank account details of some people were seized following recent raids in a money laundering case linked to alleged leaks of teacher recruitment exam papers in Rajasthan, the ED said on Friday.

The searches were conducted at 27 locations in the state, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Barmer, Sikar and Jalore, on June 5 as part of the probe into the alleged senior teachers grade II paper leak case and the REET paper leak case.

The senior teachers grade II exam was conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) last year, while Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) was conducted by the state education board in 2021.

The money laundering case stems from the FIRs filed by the Rajasthan Police's special operations group (SOG). It was found that the suspects in these cases "leaked" the questions papers and set up dummy candidates, etc., the agency said.

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate raids, Gehlot told reporters in Sikar on Friday, "I have already said that the ED was waiting (to enter the state). We know that wherever elections are held in the country, the ED goes there first. They are given a list." "It is not appropriate for the ED to work under pressure. Be it CBI, ED, or Income Tax Department, if these agencies work impartially, without pressure, then we will welcome them," he added.

BJP MP Kirodi Meena had demanded action in the REET 2021 paper leak case. The SOG of the Rajasthan Police, which is investigating the paper leaks, had arrested former RPSC member Babulal Katara, his nephew and driver in April in connection with the senior teacher recruitment exam paper leak case of 2022.

The exam was cancelled after the paper was widely shared on social media before the commencement of the test.

Several other accused have also been arrested in connection with the paper leak cases and their premises too are understood to have been covered under the ED action.