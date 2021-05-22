Rajasthan: People Flock Towards The Water Tanker In Bikaner, Flout COVID-19 Norms

People were seen flouting COVID-19 norms in Rajasthan owing to a water shortage. As per reports, many people were seen flocking towards the water tanker in Bikaner. This comes amid the country's battle against a raging second wave of COVID-19. The flouting of Coronavirus rules happened as the region is facing an acute water shortage.

People were also seen without masks. Apart from adults who were waiting for their to procure water, children were also seen among them without masks. According to reports, water level is very low in Bikaner where people are struggling to procure drinking water.

COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 129 deaths and 6,225 coronavirus positive cases on Friday, taking the state’s fatality count to 7,475 and infection number 9,03,418, according to an official report. Jaipur reported the highest 28 deaths followed by Jodhpur (12), Udaipur (9), the report said. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 1,251 were reported from Jaipur while 548 and 448 surfaced in Jodhpur and Udaipur, respectively. A total of 7,64,137 persons have recovered from the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic last year and the number of active cases at present is 1,31,806, the report said.