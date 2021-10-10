Rajasthan Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Dalit Lynching Case; 1 Minor Detained

As outrage continues over a Dalit man's lynching in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, four people have been arrested and a minor has been detained, the district police said on Sunday. The four accused are namely Mukesh Kumar, Duleep, Sikandar, and Hansraj. A case has been registered against 11 people in the incident, in which a youngster named Jagdish Meghwal was allegedly lynched.

The police further informed that teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused and that searches are being conducted in various places. A compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh has been approved to the family of the deceased by the district collector, DGP M L Lather said in a statement.

Additional Director General of Police Crime Dr Ravi Prakash stated that the youth was allegedly beaten to death over his love affair with the wife of Mukesh Kumar, one of the accused. The ADG also said that Pilibanga Police has registered a case under sections of murder and kidnapping. Teams were sent to Pilibanga and Suratgarh police station area, and accused Mukesh Kumar was nabbed.

On Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranveer Singh was quoted by ANI as saying,

"Jagdish's father on Thursday informed us that some villagers arrived on a two-wheeler with Jagdish seated on it between two people and they threw him in front of his house around 4.30 pm."

Victim's kin laments Ashok Gehlot govt's indifference

Earlier in the day, the victim's family lamented the indifference of the Rajasthan govt towards their plight. Speaking to Republic TV, the victim's mother wailed that no one from the administration, nor from the Gandhi family had come to meet them. Moreover, the victim's uncle also pointed out that India's lone Dalit CM Charanjit Channi did not visit them.

Young Dalit man lynched in Rajasthan

On October 7, a Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district over his love affair, police said. The accused thrashed Jagdish with sticks until he died.

The culprits also shot a video of the entire incident in which they were seen giving water to the victim and then hitting him repeatedly with sticks. The accused later dumped Jagdish’s body outside his residence, police said. Meanwhile, the victim’s family members refused to accept the body, demanding early arrest of the accused and adequate compensation. However, this was resolved after SDM Ranjeet Kumar met with them.

