Rajasthan Police Arrests 3 In Connection To A Honeytrap Case Involving Minister Ramlal Jat

Three people have been arrested from Rajasthan in connection to a honeytrap racket case involving senior Rajasthan Minister Ram Lal Jat, informed the Rajasthan Police. The incident came to light after a model who was blackmailed into honey trapping the revenue minister attempted suicide from a hotel in Jodhpur on Sunday. As informed by the police, the model had attempted to commit suicide on January 30, Sunday, after she was forced to trap the state revenue minister and implicate him in a sex scandal.

The police have also arrested the prime accused Akshat Sharma alias Sagar, alias Chinu, and Deepali from Udaipur for blackmailing the girl. Reportedly, the accused were forcing the model who was associating the former for modelling assignments in Udaipur and forced her to honeytrap the minister in the Ashok Gehlot government. Apart from that, they also coerced her to implicate Ramlal Jat in a sex scandal. In this regard, the accused had also shot an explicit video of the model and used it to blackmail her.

The prime accused, Akshat used to run a honeytrap gang and was earlier booked in a similar case: Rajasthan Police

Speaking on the case, Deputy police commissioner, Jodhpur, Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that it was revealed during the preliminary interrogation that the accused had recorded an explicit video of the model and used it to blackmail her for implicating Minister Ramlal Jat in the case. They reportedly took her to Bhilwara on Saturday and tried to force her to sleep with the Minister. However, the model was able to flee from there and returned to Jodhpur. It was during the time when she informed her family and then went to a hotel and jumped from the top floor. Providing more details on the condition of the woman, Yadav said that she is currently in hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Akshat Sharma who used to run a honeytrap gang was earlier booked in a famous case. Similarly this time as well he was planning to do the same and blackmail the Minister later.

Reacting to the incident, a Rajasthan Minister said, "Honey trap cases and conspiracies have been underway since the inception of dynasties. Earlier, kings were killed in this way. So these conspiracies will happen in politics. But what can the minister do? He didn't know anything."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Facebook/@RamLalJat