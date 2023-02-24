Rajasthan Police Nab Mastermind Of Teacher Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case From Bengaluru

Rajasthan police arrested a prime accused in the 2nd-grade government teacher recruitment exam question paper leak case from Bengaluru on Thursday, February 23. Bhupendra Saran, identified as the main accused, has been brought to Udaipur by the police team for inquiry in the case.

According to sources, Rajasthan police and a team from Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a joint operation on Thursday late at night to nab the accused from Kempegowda International Airport. The operation was carried out on the directions of Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur (rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav.

The SOG team camped in Bengaluru for the last six days to get hold of Saran. According to Rajasthan police, a monetary reward of Rs 1 lakh was also announced on his arrest as he kept evading the police for a long time. Several cases have been filed and the accused have been kept in Udaipur's Hathipol police station, the police said.

Exam paper leak case

The paper for the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge subject was leaked in December last year by the accused. As a result, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had to cancel the exam and it was rescheduled for January 29.

The opposition led by RLP and BJP in Rajasthan also took a dig at CM Ashok Gehlot for his failure in conducting fair examinations. RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal shared the paper leak incident on Twitter and alleged the state government for ruining the dreams of aspirants.

He said, “The news is being received about the paper leak of the 2nd Grade Teacher Competitive Examination conducted by RPSC in Rajasthan, paper out before the conduct of the examination is a blow to the dreams of the hardworking students, for which the Government of Rajasthan is fully responsible."