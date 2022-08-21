Rajasthan Police Nabs Another Spy; Accused Was In Touch With Pakistani Handlers

In a big success for Rajasthan Intelligence, another spy on August 21 was arrested on charges of espionage. Bhagchand was arrested in the national capital after interrogation of a spy who was caught from Bhilwara last week. After coming from Pakistan, Bhagchand took citizenship in India in 2016.

In exchange for espionage, Bhagchand had taken money through a UPI app, and was in touch with Pakistan handlers. He was arrested under the direction of DG Intelligence, Umesh Mishra, and action was taken under Operation Sarhad.

This comes a week after the intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police arrested two men for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused were identified as Narayan Lal Gadri, 27, a resident of Bhilwara, and Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, 24, of Jaipur. They were interrogated jointly by intelligence agencies.

Officials said that Gadri provided SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to be used by his Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts. Shekhawat, who was working as a salesman in a liquor shop in Pali, was in touch with a Pakistani woman handler.

Pakistan Journalist Claims He Spied On India During UPA Regime

On July 12, Pakistani Journalist Nusrat Mirza claimed in an interview that he had spied on India and handed over the information to his masters across the border. He claimed that he had gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 and 2011, and gave it to Pakistan's Inter-Intelligence Services (ISI). The visits had occurred when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power at the Centre. He further claimed that he was invited by the then Vice President of India, Hamid Ansari. The Ex-VP, however, denied the claim.

Image: Republic World