Rajasthan Police Punishes Violators Amidst Lockdown, Makes Them Jump Across The Street

As the entire country goes into a 21-day lockdown to arrest the spread of the novel Coronavirus, some violators were seen venturing out on the streets of Rajasthan, defying the nation-wide curfew. The Rajasthan police, however, had their own unique way of dealing with the young violators. In the video shared by news agency ANI which is doing rounds on Twitter, the young violators can be seen squatting on the ground like frogs and being made to leap all the way across the road and back.

Read: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Assures Passes To E-commerce Personnel For Smooth Movement

A few days ago, the Nagpur police also shared a video where violators were made to do ‘uthak baithak’ amid the imposition of curfew in the state. In the video, one can see the police officials punishing nearly eight people who are doing squats in the middle of the road.

Read: Ajit Pawar Warns Against Attacks On Doctors & Police Personnel Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Here are some reactions from netizens

This is not punishment, this is good and effective execise for 🦵🏻. Army personals does this exercise very frequently. — Amar (@Iam4m4r) March 26, 2020

This is not punishment, this is good and effective execise for 🦵🏻. Army personals does this exercise very frequently. — Amar (@Iam4m4r) March 26, 2020

Read: Nagpur Police Make Curfew Violators Do 'uthak Baithak', Watch

21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. As of date, over 669 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), and thirteen deaths have been recorded.

Read: COVID-19: Bengaluru Police To Put In Place Pass System To Regulate Movement Of People