'Rajasthan Prepared For COVID-19 Vaccination Drive,' Says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that the state was prepared for a COVID-19 vaccination drive adding that all the guidelines and protocols of the Centre had been taken into consideration. Gehlot also revealed that under Bharat Biotech's phase-3 trials for its vaccine candidate 'Covaxin', former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malaviya ji and senior IAS officer Dr. Prithviraj had been vaccinated.

"The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the state under the protocol and the guidelines of the government. Meanwhile, our former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malaviya ji and now senior IAS officer Dr. Prithviraj have been vaccinated under the trial of Corona vaccine. I am confident that this will increase their confidence and we will be able to complete the vaccine campaign with great success," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

राजस्थान में कोविड वैक्सीन की तैयारियां बहुत ही अच्छी तरह से चल रही हैं। भारत सरकार के जो निर्देश हैं और जो प्रोटोकॉल हैं उनके अनुसार हमने प्रदेश में पूरी तैयारी कर रखी है।

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 26, 2020

इसी बीच पहले हमारे पूर्व मंत्री महेन्द्रजीत सिंह मालवीय जी और अब सीनियर आईएएस अधिकारी डॉ. पृथ्वीराज ने कोरोना वैक्सीन के ट्रायल के तहत टीका लगवाया है इससे प्रदेशवासियों, जनप्रतिनिधियों, ब्यूरोक्रेसी, सरकारी और गैर सरकारी सभी लोगों को प्रेरणा मिलेगी और उत्साहवर्धन होगा।

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 26, 2020

Progress of BBL's Covaxin

The third phase trial of the country's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, 'Covaxin' prepared by Bharat Biotech is underway in Jaipur. Funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research in cooperation with National Institute of Virology, Pune, nearly 70 volunteers were given Covaxin, in the Phase III trials in Jaipur on December 19.

Meanwhile, after the successful visit of 64 diplomats at Bharat Biotech's facility, Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella has expressed hope that their vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' would be available by the first quarter of 2021. "We hope that with safety and efficacy data, Covaxin will be available in the first quarter of next year to the categories & the first responders according to the plan that government of India is embarking upon for phased vaccination," she said.

(With Agency Inputs)