Rajasthan: Priest Found Dead In Bundi's Dogra Temple; Murder & Idol Thievery Suspected

In a shocking incident in the state of Rajasthan, a priest on Tuesday was found dead at the Dogra temple in Bundi. It is being suspected that there was a major brawl in the temple before he was murdered. An idol of a deity is also missing from temple premises, which is being speculated to be the reason behind the suspected homicide. The police investigation is currently underway.

Speaking to the media, Additional SP of Bundi, Kishori Lal said, "Body of a priest has been found at Dogra mandir here. It looks like there was a huge fight before he was murdered. Idol of the deity is also missing from temple premises. Struggle could have been over it. After an investigation, matter will be clear."

Priest found dead in temple

As per reports, Vivekananda Sharma, the deceased priest, was serving at the Dogra Mahadev temple for the last 25 years. The temple is reportedly surrounded by forests in the middle of the Taragarh hill. The idol of lord Charbhuja, which was stolen after killing the priest, was reportedly stolen several times earlier as well. The priceless idol installed in the year 2018 was stolen by thieves, after which a new idol was installed. The idol was made of a black stone.

Soon after the body was found, police officials including SP Jai Yadav, Additional SP Kishorilal, DSP Hemant Kumar, and Kotwali police station officer Sahdev Meena reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The Police has seized the temple and are currently collecting evidence. The police also called a dog squad from Kota on the spot to collect clues about the hammer and other things found while stealing the idol in the temple, said reports. After nearly two hours, the team with the dog squad reportedly reached the spot, and under the direction of SP Yadav, conducted a search operation in the forest, around the temple.

(With Agency Inputs)