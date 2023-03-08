Gehlot Dilly Dallies On Promises To Pulwama Martyrs' Families, BJP Writes To Guv

As the protest by widows of Pulwama martyrs reached its tenth day in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Kalraj Mishra in regard to the fulfilment of the demands made by widows of the jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.

The widows have been protesting against the alleged non-fulfilment of promises made to them by the Rajasthan government. They also staged a dharna outside Sachin Pilot's residence who had met them earlier. On Monday, Pilot had written to CM Gehlot, demanding an investigation into the alleged police misbehaviour with the widows.

BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena has slammed the Gehlot government for not fulfilling its promises. "Two state ministers came here on Tuesday. They accepted the demand of the widows of the Pulwama attack and said that their family members will be given government jobs. But, a few hours later, the Chief Minister changed the stance," he said.

"BJP is not doing any politics, we are only serving the people. The government has made huge promises, but it's been four years, and nothing has been done, because of which the widows are still sitting on protest," the BJP MP added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused BJP of using the protest by the widows of martyrs to gain political mileage.

Writing in Hindi, Gehlot posted on Twitter, "It is the responsibility of all of us to give the highest respect to the martyrs and their families. Every citizen of Rajasthan does his duty to respect the martyrs, but some BJP leaders are disrespecting them by using the name of the widows of our valiant martyrs to earn political mileage. This has never been the tradition in Rajasthan. I condemn it."