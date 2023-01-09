Rajasthan PSC Paper Leak Case: Bulldozers Demolish Main Accused's Coaching Centre

In the latest update in the Rajasthan paper leak of the 2nd-grade teacher recruitment examination case, on Monday, January 9, bulldozers demolished the premises of 'Adhigam Coaching Institute' in Jaipur. Notably, the coaching center was run by the main accused in the teachers’ recruitment paper leak case -- Suresh Kumar Vishnoi

Jaipur Development Authority officials arrived with JCBs in the Gopalpura bypass area to demolish some portion of a building that as per authorities has been built illegally.

Maintaining that the building in question did not have due permission for construction, officials said, "We have received complaints of illegal construction in the building. There were complaints of commercial usage as well in the residential colony."

'Notice was given earlier but no response was received' : JDA Chief Enforcement Officer

According to R Saini, Chief Enforcement Officer of Jaipur Development Authority, "Notices were given under sections 32 and 72 to four coaching operators including accused Anil Agarwal, Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Dhaka and Dharmendra Chaudhary. However, no response was received. Action is being taken as govt has a zero-tolerance policy against those who leak papers."

#WATCH | Raj: Jaipur Development Authority officials arrive with JCBs in Gopalpura bypass area to demolish some portion of a building that as per authorities has been built illegally



Two main accused of RPSC paper leak case who are still absconding run a coaching centre here pic.twitter.com/vDdiMYbmce — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 9, 2023

The two suspects, Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka allegedly supplied question papers to Suresh Kumar Vishnoi, the main accused in the paper leak case who has been arrested. During interrogation, police learned that Vishnoi was working in cahoots with Saran and Dhaka.

Notably, the General Knowledge test for the recruitment of Class 2 teachers in government schools, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), was cancelled on Saturday, December 24, after the test paper, was allegedly leaked in Udaipur just hours before the commencement of the exam.

The police arrested 55 people, including seven women candidates, in connection with the incident. Now, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced that the senior teacher competitive examination will be held on January 29, 2023.

Image: Republic