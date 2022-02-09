Rajasthan: PWD employee commits suicide, BJP links it with REET paper leak

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man employed with the Public Works Department allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tonk district of Rajasthan.

He was allegedly under stress over some financial transaction.

The BJP has linked the suicide to the REET paper leak.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, claimed that the man had bought a question paper for Rs 40 lakhs.

However, a senor police official said the complaint lodged by his father has no mention of the paper leak.

Lokesh Meena, a junior assistant with the PWD in Bundi, was found hanging in his house on Tuesday morning.

Following the suicide by his son, Meena's father lodged an FIR against 11 people under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, besides some other sections the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Some villagers also held a protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

They were, however, pacified and the body was cremated, police said. Rajendra Rathore held the state government responsible for the suicide, saying the man had bought a REET question paper from “two mafias” of Barmer and Jaipur for Rs 40 lakh.

“CM Ashok Gehlot has cancelled the REET Level-2 exam only yesterday, due to which the youth who have been victims of the corrupt government system and bought the paper for lakhs of rupees are now feeling cheated. Don't know how many more youth will be forced to take such a step. This suicide is a blot on the government,” Rathore tweeted.

SP Tonk Manish Tripathi said investigation from all angles is going on.

He said there is no mention of the REET paper in the FIR lodged by the victim’s father.

The state government on Monday cancelled the level two exam of the REET, which was conducted in September last year.

Investigation is being conducted by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police in the paper leak case and several people have been arrested in this regard. The opposition BJP is demanding a CBI inquiry into the paper leak while accusing a state minister and some bureaucrats of being involved in it. PTI SDA RDK RDK

