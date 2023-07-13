Rajasthan: PWD engineer held for taking bribe of Rs 4 lakh

Quick links:
Rajasthan PWD engineer takes bribe, held.(Credit: ANI)
The anti-corruption bureau of Rajasthan on Wednesday arrested an executive engineer of the public works department in Chittorgarh district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, officials said.
The accused, Rajendra Prasad Lakhara, had demanded the bribe from a contractor in lieu of clearing his bills of Rs 1 crore, an ACB official said.
After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe -- Rs 1.5 lakh cash and fake currency notes amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh.
Lakhara has been arrested under the prevention of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.
