Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari Inaugurate First Emergency Landing Field For IAF

In a significant development to India's Air Force, the nation achieved another milestone through the first emergency landing strip for aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday. In the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Emergency Landing Field (ELF) on NH-925 Gandhav Bakhasar Section of Rajasthan's Barmer was inaugurated. The inauguration ceremony took place with the emergency landing of multiple aircrafts including Air superiority fighter- Sukhoi Su-30MKI. It is important to mention here that the area of land is situated only 40 km from the International Border with Pakistan.

The project was jointly undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Defence. To strengthen the Air Force and sustain machinery, NHAI developed a 3.0 km section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force. The project was built with Rs 765.52 crore budget under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed about reaching Rajasthan with Nitin Gadkari for the inaugration.

Leaving New Delhi for Barmer on a day-long visit to Rajasthan. Shall inaugurate the Emergency Landing Facility on NH-925A near Barmer, along with the Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkari. I shall also be attending the MRSAM induction ceremony in Jaisalmer. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 9, 2021

Emergency Landing Field (ELF)

The project is expected to increase the capabilities of India's Air Force and it will also prove to be helpful during any humanitarian crisis. The ELF will also enhance the war-fighting situations for the security forces and increase flexibility to face multiple threats at a time. Moreover, three helipads, as per the requirement of the IAF, of size 100X30 mt have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania and Bakhasar villages, for the defence forces and security network on the western international border of the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat attend a programme held on the occasion of inauguration of Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/2lLTe7qZVA — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Started in July 2019, the project will also improve connectivity between villages of Barmer and Jalore districts located on the international border. The stretch is located in the western border area will facilitate the vigilance of the Indian Army. The work for this ELF was completed in January 2021 after nearly 19 months of operation. At normal times, the ELF will be used for the smooth flow of road traffic. But during the operations of ELF for the Indian Air Force, the service road will be used for the flow of road traffic. The statement by the Government also noted that the development of roadways as key infrastructure has led to the construction of high-quality highways and expressways that could be utilized as runways along with some modifications and construction of limited additional infrastructure for the operation of various types of aircraft during emergencies.