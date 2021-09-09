Last Updated:

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari Inaugurate First Emergency Landing Field For IAF

The Emergency Landing Field will help Indian Air Force at the time of Humanitarian crisis and other urgent conditions. The area lies 40 km from Pakistan border.

In a significant development to India's Air Force, the nation achieved another milestone through the first emergency landing strip for aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday. In the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Emergency Landing Field (ELF) on NH-925 Gandhav Bakhasar Section of Rajasthan's Barmer was inaugurated. The inauguration ceremony took place with the emergency landing of multiple aircrafts including Air superiority fighter- Sukhoi Su-30MKI. It is important to mention here that the area of land is situated only 40 km from the International Border with Pakistan.

The project was jointly undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Defence. To strengthen the Air Force and sustain machinery, NHAI developed a 3.0 km section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force. The project was built with Rs 765.52 crore budget under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Emergency Landing Field (ELF) 

The project is expected to increase the capabilities of India's Air Force and it will also prove to be helpful during any humanitarian crisis. The ELF will also enhance the war-fighting situations for the security forces and increase flexibility to face multiple threats at a time. Moreover, three helipads, as per the requirement of the IAF, of size 100X30 mt have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania and Bakhasar villages, for the defence forces and security network on the western international border of the country.

Started in July 2019, the project will also improve connectivity between villages of Barmer and Jalore districts located on the international border. The stretch is located in the western border area will facilitate the vigilance of the Indian Army. The work for this ELF was completed in January 2021 after nearly 19 months of operation. At normal times, the ELF will be used for the smooth flow of road traffic. But during the operations of ELF for the Indian Air Force, the service road will be used for the flow of road traffic. The statement by the Government also noted that the development of roadways as key infrastructure has led to the construction of high-quality highways and expressways that could be utilized as runways along with some modifications and construction of limited additional infrastructure for the operation of various types of aircraft during emergencies. 

