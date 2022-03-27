Rajasthan Rape Case: NCPCR Chief Demands Arrest Of Congress MLA's Son At The Earliest

On Dausa rape horror, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo said that prima facie is understood that it is not only a gang rape case but much more than that as the son of Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena is accused.

"We are in touch with the authorities there but we have been informed that there is no arrest yet. We will go there and have given a warning that arrest had to be made as a prime accused can be let free. The commission will also focus on the victim's rehabilitation and her safety and security, " Kanoongo told Republic Media Network.

On Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena refuting his son's involvement in allegedly raping a 15-year-old, he said, "When sons of politicians are involved in these cases there are attempts to save them. If a politician is telling lie, it will not save his son."

Confronted by Republic, Meena, earlier in the day, said, "They are jealous of my popularity. All the allegations against my son are baseless. All this is politically motivated. They want to bring my family down."

Rajasthan Congress MLA's son, 4 others, booked for raping a minor girl

Son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district and four others have been booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to Dausa district in the state, police said on Saturday.

Attacking the Congress government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that there is no rule of law in the state and the incident puts a question mark on the state's law and order situation.

The episode has also prompted the National Commission for Women (NCW) to ask the Rajasthan Police to conduct a fair investigation into the incident and arrest all accused at the earliest.

Congress MLA's son Deepak Meena has been identified as the key accused in the case. According to cops, a case of rape was also registered against Johari Lal Meena in 2019, but after an investigation by the CB-CID, the allegations made by the woman were found to be false.

Police said that the incident took place in February 2021 when the accused took the juvenile to a hotel on Mahwa-Mandawar Road and committed the crime.

